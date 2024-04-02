'Ratatwoille': Disney-Pixar 'Ratatouille' Sequel Releasing in November 2024?

Claim: Disney and Pixar are releasing a sequel to "Ratatouille" titled "Ratatwoille" in November 2024. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 30, 2024, the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page posted (archived) purported news regarding a sequel to the 2007 Disney and Pixar-animated movie "Ratatouille," which told the story of a rat named Remy living in Paris who wished to one day become a chef. According to the post, a sequel titled "Ratatwoille" would be releasing in November 2024.

As of this writing, the post had received over 153,000 total likes, 19,000 comments and 65,000 shares.

"Embark on a culinary escapade with 'Ratatwoille,' the magical Disney-Pixar follow-up to the beloved Ratatouille!," the post read. "Dive into the adventures of Remy and Linguini as they master the art of cuisine at their elite dining establishment."

"This November, be enthralled by their hilarious and heartwarming quest in a cooking contest that promises to blend humor, obstacles, and the quest for excellence. 'Ratatwoille' is a charming family movie that serves up a feast for the senses!"

Readers might be eager to watch a sequel to the critically acclaimed film. After all, "Ratatouille" received a very positive score of 96 percent on both Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the truth was the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page publishes content labeled as satire, as a disclaimer in the page's bio says:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.

In other words, while readers searching Google for information about a "Ratatouille" sequel might find fan-made trailers and posters that look real and make it seem as if a sequel might one day happen, the reality as of early April 2024 was there had yet to be any official announcements regarding a second film.

