Live-Action 'Cars' Movie Set for Release in 2025?

On April 1, 2024, Facebook account @YODA BBY ABY posted a claim [archived here] positing that a new live-action version of the classic 2006 "Cars" animated movie was set to release in 2025. The text of the Facebook post read:

CARS LIVE ACTION!!!! Get ready to race into a world of adventure with the all-new live action remake of the beloved animated movie, CARS, coming to theaters in 2025! Join Lightning McQueen, once again voiced by the Owen Wilson, as he shifts gears on a heartwarming journey of friendship, determination, and discovery. Perfect for the entire family, this revved-up retelling brings the charming town of Radiator Springs and its colorful inhabitants to spectacular life like never before.

The post gained more than 15,000 reactions and 2,700 comments, at the time of this writing. The comments section of the post was flooded with excited users, many tagging their Facebook friends in excitement. However, one user joked: "We have live action cars. It's called NASCAR."

The above movie poster was fabricated and no such film will be released. If such a movie were set to be released, the official social media pages for Pixar would have announced it.

The Facebook account that originally shared the fake poster has made dozens of similarly fake movie posters. The account appears to be connected with another site called screenslant.com. The page's bio features a disclaimer that reads as follows:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️

We've previously debunked other such rumors related to fake movie posters, such as this one claiming to be an official poster for a sequel to the '80s film series "The NeverEnding Story" and another fake poster for a "Speed 3" film starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

