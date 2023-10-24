On Oct. 20, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming that the Disney character Elsa will marry a woman in "Frozen III":

BREAKING: Elsa Will Marry a Woman in Frozen 3 There continue to be shocking announcements coming out of Disney. For example, flying the pride flag instead of the American flag. Also, furry days coming to Disney World. Another shocking announcement was that Mickey and Minnie Mouse are getting divorced. However, the most recent breaking announcement that Elsa will marry a woman in Frozen 3 now has everyone talking.

Mouse Trap News' website also promoted the claim in social media posts, including a TikTok video that had 2.6 million views at the time of this check:

We found comments under the TikTok post that indicated people believed the story was real. "HOORAY!" one person commented.

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Mouse Trap News isn't a real news site. On its About page, Mouse Trap News says that every story on its website is fake:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

We've previously fact-checked other claims that Elsa would marry a woman or would be a lesbian in the "Frozen" movies. In 2016, we wrote about a false claim that Elsa would have a female love interest in Frozen's sequel. In 2019, we found that an article that claimed Disney had announced Elsa would be a lesbian in "Frozen II" was satirical.

We've also previously fact-checked satirical claims from Mouse Trap News about Disney World — for example, that the "Taylor Swift Eras Ride" would be coming to Hollywood Studios, a theme park located in the Walt Disney World Resort.

