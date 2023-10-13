On Oct. 5, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming that a "Taylor Swift Eras Ride" would be coming to the Hollywood Studios theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort. The article was posted approximately one week before the world premiere of Swift's “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie on Oct. 11, 2023.

The Mouse Trap News article wrote:

Taylor Swift Eras Ride Coming to Disney World Taylor Swift is the most searched person in the world right now. She was always popular, but her popularity continues to grow as her relationship with Travis Kelce unfolds. She has one of the most devout fan bases of all time. Because of this, Disney has just announced a Taylor Swift Eras Ride coming to Hollywood Studios.

Mouse Trap News' website also promoted the claim in social media posts, including a TikTok video that had over 581,000 views at the time of this check:

We also found unrelated social media posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the claim that linked to the Mouse Trap News article.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Mouse Trap News isn't a real news site. On its About page, the website says that every story on its website is fake:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

We've previously fact-checked other satirical claims from Mouse Trap News about Disney World — for example, that "Maui's Tattoo Shop" would be coming to the Magic Kingdom theme park in Walt Disney World.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.