Melania Trump plagiarized a document from the Federal Trade Commission for her "Be Best" campaign.

Mostly False

WHAT'S TRUE

A document published by the FTC in 2014 was briefly presented on WhiteHouse.gov as if it had been co-authored by Melania Trump.

WHAT'S FALSE

The notice was corrected to state that Melania Trump was promoting the FTC material but did not author it; the FTC was always credited for the creation of the material and supported its inclusion in the First Lady's "Be Best" campaign.

ORIGIN

Ever since Melania Trump delivered an oddly familiar speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016, the First Lady has been dogged by accusations of plagiarism (many of which were nothing more than fake news). A new batch of allegations surfaced in May 2018, as keen-eyed readers noticed that a pamphlet linked to Trump’s new “Be Best” campaign was nearly identical to a document released by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2014:

It is true that the “Be Best” campaign linked to a pamphlet that was nearly identical to material published by the FTC in 2014. You can see the FTC’s pamphlet, “Net Cetera. Chatting with Kids About Being Online,” here, and the “Talking with Kids About Being Online” from the White House here. These two documents are nearly identical (with the exception of an introduction from the First Lady), but it’s disingenuous to say that Melania Trump “plagiarized” this material.

The main piece of evidence supporting the “plagiarism” charge is that this pamphlet was originally presented on the White House web site as if it were co-authored by Melania Trump:

Parents, click here to read “Talking with Kids about Being Online,” a booklet by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission.

That sentence was quickly corrected, however, and now states that Melania Trump was merely promoting the document:

Parents, click here to read “Talking with Kids about Being Online,” a Federal Trade Commission booklet, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump.

Nearly every page of the “Talking with Kids About Being Online” pamphlet contains a link to the FTC’s web site about Internet safety, and the final page lists web sites for both the Be Best campaign and the FTC’s internet safety page:

The White House released a contentious statement on 8 May 2018 about the plagiarism accusations: