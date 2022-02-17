Did a Snake Wrap Itself Around a Van?

We haven't found the exact origins of this video, but this footage appears to show an art installation at a zoo.

A video purporting to show an enormous snake wrapped around a van was viewed more than 90 million times after it was shared on TikTok on Feb. 2, 2022, by “The Gems Family”:

This video does not feature a real snake. The “snake” was created as an art installation for either a zoo or an amusement park.

We haven’t been able to pinpoint exactly where this footage was taken. However, several other videos of this fake snake have been posted online since mid-2021. In other videos, there are clear indicators that the snake is manufactured. For example, several other motionless “snakes” can be seen on the ground near this van, as well as abnormally large “eggs.” As snakes are living creatures, it’s a bit odd that different people at different times have been able to capture videos of these “snakes” in the exact same positions.

It’s worth noting, too, that the audio in the above-displayed video is a digital addition that did not accompany the original footage. While the audio makes it seem as if a group of people were terrified after encountering this van-swallowing snake, the videos show onlookers calmly taking pictures and posing for photographs.

Here are some additional videos of this art installation:

This isn’t the first time that the internet has been fooled by zoo installation. In 2020, we received queries about a triceratops that was supposedly found at a zoo in Indonesia. Similarly, we’ve debunked videos of a giant turtle on a truck bed (a movie prop) and several fake giant snake photographs.

If you know where this video was originally filmed, please let us know.