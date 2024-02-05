Is This 'B**ty Hole Brown' Crayola Crayon Real?

Claim: Crayola manufactures "booty hole brown" crayons. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In late January 2024, a rumor circulated on social media claiming that art supply brand Crayola made "booty hole brown" crayons.

Google reverse image search results showed that a picture allegedly showing "booty hole brown" Crayola crayons was shared on social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and 9GAG. Above one image, someone had written the caption "My kids won't be coloring no more."

(Instagram user @szasbigg3stfan)

However, no "booty hole brown" crayon was manufactured by Crayola. In fact, the idea appears to be the satirical creation of a standup comic, so we have rated this claim as Originated as Satire.

We examined Crayola's products and found no evidence of the existence of a crayon with that name. Moreover, on Pinterest we discovered what appeared to be an unedited version of the viral picture, with just "brown" as the name of the crayon's color.

(Pinterest)

The original poster of the video featuring the booty hole brown crayon was comedian Shuler King, which further indicates the concept was a joke.

There are places, such as the Crayola Experience, where visitors can use names of their choosing to create personalized crayon labels. However, these crayons are not made for widespread distribution.

In 2021, we investigated a similar rumor about a pink crayon allegedly named "dog wiener."