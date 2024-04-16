Tom Hanks Will Star in 'Big' Sequel Titled 'Big Again'?

Claim: Tom Hanks will star in a sequel to "Big" titled "Big Again," to be released in February 2025. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On April 9, 2024, a post was shared on Facebook that claimed Tom Hanks would star in a sequel to the 1988 movie "Big" titled "Big Again," to be released in February 2025.

The post read:

BIG AGAIN!!! Dive back into the magic with "Big Again," where Josh Baskin's enchanting journey comes full circle in the year 2039, turning back into a 12-year-old to rediscover the wonders of youth alongside his grandson. This heartwarming sequel to the beloved classic weaves a tale of family, imagination, and the timeless quest to find joy in life's simplest moments, proving that true greatness lies in the impact we have on others. Join Josh and Alex in a viral adventure that redefines what it means to grow up and reminds us that some wishes really can change the world, again. Coming to theaters in February 2025.

As of this writing, the post had more than 10,000 reactions, 2,700 comments and 2,900 shares, and many of the comments expressed excitement for the purported sequel. "Can't wait for this movie. I loved the first one," one user wrote.

In short, there was no evidence of the movie being in development, and the Facebook page that made the post, YODA BBY ABY, describes itself as satirical. "The page is 100% satire and fake news," the page's description reads.

In the 1988 film, directed by Penny Marshall, starred Tom Hanks as Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy who makes a wish to be "big" and wakes up the next morning as an adult.

