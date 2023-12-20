‘The Godfather’ Being Remade with Javier Bardem and Oscar Isaac?

Claim: The classic film “The Godfather” will be remade starring Javier Bardem and Oscar Isaac and released in 2025. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

On Dec. 15, 2023, a viral post on Facebook claimed that the classic 1972 crime film “The Godfather,” starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, would be remade and released in 2025. The post claimed that the two main characters, father and son Vito and Michael Corleone, would be played by actors Javier Bardem and Oscar Isaac respectively.

The post stated:

GODFATHER SAGA BEGINS AGAIN!!!

Get ready for an epic rebirth of power and betrayal! Paramount Pictures presents the remake of The Godfather, hitting theaters in June 2025. Javier Bardem commands as the formidable Vito Corleone, while Oscar Isaac ignites the screen as the cunning Michael Corleone. Brace yourself for a cinematic masterpiece that will redefine the boundaries of family and crime.

The above news is not real and originated from an account on Facebook titled “YODA BBY ABY” that describes itself as satirical. The Facebook page’s description states that it is “100% satire and fake news.”

However, many in the comments assumed that the post was a real recounting of events. One commenter wrote, “The greatest movie of all time should not be re-made. End of story.”

There was no evidence that such a movie was in the works, not from the actors’ respective IMDb pages, nor from entertainment news outlets. If this were indeed real, an official announcement would have been made by the production companies involved.

Back in September 2020, news broke saying Isaac was involved in a movie about the story behind the production of “The Godfather” film, co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal. However, in this film, Isaac would be playing the role of Francis Ford Coppola, the director of “The Godfather” and its sequels. Such a film about the behind-the-scenes drama is very different from an actual remake. The new film is titled "Francis and the Godfather." Actor Elle Fanning joined the cast in 2021.

Because the disclaimer is listed on the site's Facebook page, but not on the post itself, Snopes rates this claim as "Originated as Satire."

We have covered satirical posts from the Facebook page “YODA BBY ABY” before.