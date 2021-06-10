‘Shrek’ VHS Tapes Opened on TikTok to Try to Win Minivan

TikTok user “Wyatt Matterz” @wyattmatterz is on a silly hunt for a minivan prize after purchasing a bulk amount of “Shrek” VHS tapes. All of the sealed copies included an “instant win card” attached to the front of the case. The animated classic was originally released on VHS in 2001.

The comedic TikTok video series “The Hunt for the Shrek Minivan” has received 1.6 million views. However, the instant win game expired on Dec. 31, 2001.

“You’re probably wondering why I have two sealed copies of ‘Shrek’ on VHS,” @wyattmatterz said. “Well, right here guys. This instant win card. Back when ‘Shrek’ came out on VHS, you could win all these prizes instantly on this instant prize card, and I’m trying to find that Kia Sedona minivan, Xbox, or even Game Boy Advance.”

The first TikTok video featured @wyattmatterz mentioning that at least 15 copies of “Shrek” were purchased in order to find the minivan prize.

As of June 10, 12 copies had been opened. So far, only one prize has been found in all of the instant win cards: vouchers for one free Baskin-Robbins ice cream cone. The prizes expired in 2002.

The cards on the front of the “Shrek” VHS copies seen in the TikTok videos mentioned that the top prize was a Kia Sedona minivan:

Instant Win Card! Win an Xbox video game system, Kia Sedona minivan, Game Boy Advance, “Shrek” video game, or Baskin-Robbins ice cream! No purchase necessary to enter. Open to U.S. residents. Void where prohibited. For game sticker/rules send SASE to: SHREK, PMB 2700, 2633 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 to be received by 1/7/02. One request per envelope. VT residents may omit return postage. Full rules inside. Game ends 12/31/01. Every card has a prize!

The address mentioned on the outdated “Shrek” game pieces is a location for The UPS Store, which contains mailboxes for purchase similar to a post office box.

We were unable to find any stories in old newspapers about anyone winning the Kia Sedona minivan or other prizes.

The series of TikTok videos from @wyattmatterz appeared to be mostly for comedy. It’s unlikely any of the big-ticket prizes will magically appear in any of the sealed VHS tapes. There’s even less chance that the companies that sponsored the prizes would honor the game pieces 20 years later.

However, there’s probably a decent chance that a kind Baskin-Robbins employee would honor the old vouchers for a free ice cream cone.

Follow the “Shrek” minivan hunt on @wyattmatterz’s TikTok channel to see if the 2002 Kia Sedona is found.