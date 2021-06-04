‘The Office’ Actor Steve Carell Was Once in a McDonald’s Ad

A video of “The Office” actor Steve Carell starring in an old McDonald’s TV ad has reappeared decades later on TikTok. The video was re-uploaded on May 20, 2021.

McDonald’s ‘$3-For-All’

The commercial with Carell was also previously posted on YouTube:

In the TV ad, Carell presented a new “$3-For-All” promotion for McDonald’s:

Presenting the McDonald’s $3-For-All. Just three bucks for all this. The triple taste of a McDonald’s cheeseburger, a large order of fries, and a medium Coke classic. I can see you’re amazed. Who wouldn’t be, with a big, beefy cheeseburger, a large order of fries, and a medium Coke classic, all for a mere $3? McDonald’s $3-For-All. Three big tastes. Three little dollars. But hurry. It’ll be gone before you know it. What you want is what you get at McDonald’s today, yeah!

It’s unclear when the ad aired, though a Facebook post indicated it may have been around 1990.

Brown’s Chicken

Aside from the McDonald’s ad, Carell also appeared in an old TV commercial for Brown’s Chicken, in which he promoted the company’s new “cholesterol-free batter”:

According to the YouTube channel, BrownsChickenArchive, it was Carell’s first ad in 1989:

Steve Carell was cast as a character actor in this commercial which was shot on location at a Brown’s Chicken restaurant in Chicago. At the time, Steve was believed to be studying acting with Chicago’s Second City troupe. This was Steve’s first commercial!

Michael Scott Calls Wendy’s

Carell’s participation in the old TV ads might remind some fans of “The Office” of specific moments from the show.

In his portrayal of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton office manager Michael Scott, he apparently enjoyed McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

He also once dialed a fast-food restaurant without realizing it. The moment came in “Chair Model,” which was Season 4, Episode 14. In the episode, Scott is saddened to learn that a woman he had never met had apparently died. He had only just seen her in an office furniture catalog as a chair model.

In an effort to lift his spirits, he asks his employees to set him up with a woman for a date. Kevin Malone, portrayed by actor Brian Baumgartner, gives Scott the number for a woman purportedly named Wendy. “Wendy, hot and juicy redhead,” Scott says, as he begins to dial the number.

The number led to a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

Later in the episode, a depressed Scott is offered a potential date with another woman by another employee, to which Scott replies: “Oh really? What’s her name, Burger King?”

In sum, Carell did indeed star in old ads for McDonald’s and Brown’s Chicken. His character on “The Office” also had quite a few fast-food references.