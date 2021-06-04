Google Street View Driver Orders at McDonald’s Drive-Thru

In May 2021, a TikTok user documented quite the curious moment on Google Maps. A video showed the driver of a Google Street View car ordering at a McDonald’s drive-thru and then paying at the window.

It was viewed nearly 5 million times in two weeks. The same location was likely posted before by similar TikTok accounts.

Poland

We traced the McDonald’s location to Tychy, a city in Silesia in southern Poland. The address is Dołowa 1, 43-100 Tychy, Poland.

In August 2012, a car that was taking 360-degree photographs for Google Street View visited the drive-thru at the Tychy McDonald’s. The car appears to stop and order at the menu.

A hand can be seen reaching out of the Google Street View car to provide payment for the order.

Finally, the car appears to park in a space, perhaps so the driver can eat.

It’s unclear if the car was an official Google Street View car or if it was a car managed by a third-party company that later provided the content to the tech giant.

The Polish McDonald’s Menu

We noticed that a McWrap was highlighted as the featured item on the drive-thru menu. The McWrap was discontinued in the United States, but it’s still available in Poland.

The Polish McDonald’s menu also contains a few extra items not available in the states. For example, there’s a Deluxe Double Pork Kaiser sandwich, a Supreme Crispy Chicken Sweet & Spicy Burger, and Maestro burgers.

In addition to McDonald’s classic french fries, Polish locations also offer homemade potatoes with cream sauce.

Google Maps Discoveries

We’ve previously reported on a number of interesting Google Maps satellite images and Google Street View pictures.

For example, there’s the time that zombies were purportedly spotted in a field. We also reported about a superhero sighting in Japan as well as a purported dead body found from an aerial view.

There was even an instance when we realized a Google Street View driver had hit a little furry animal.

In sum, the driver of a car that was taking 360-degree pictures for Google Street View could be seen ordering at a drive-thru and then parking, presumably to enjoy the meal.