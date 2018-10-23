Selfie-incriminating?

Taking a “ballot selfie” may or may not be illegal, depending where you vote. (We saw that, Mr. Trump.)

Got problems? Get provisional.

The vast majority of voters are entitled to demand a provisional ballot if they encounter problems at the ballot box.

Identify Correct ID

Some states require voters to show ID. There has been confusion about what form is necessary and for whom. Check with your local election office to clarify.

Post It

For those voters returning ballots by mail: Ballots lacking proper postage may or may not be delivered to election officials for counting. Check requirements with your local election office.

#Nope

You (still) cannot vote with a hashtag.

Vote of Confidence

A persistent claim about widespread voter fraud is based on problematic voter tallies. In fact, a now-defunct commission quietly disbanded in January 2018 without presenting any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Mark Your Calendar

Election day is November 6, 2018 this year. There is no “second” voting day. There are not separate voting days for different parties. The only variations in dates may be for early voting deadlines (check with your local election office for details). We repeat: Election day is November 6, 2018.

