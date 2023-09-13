'Alien Corpses' Revealed in Hearing Before Mexican Congress

In September 2023, images and videos went viral on social media, allegedly documenting evidence for the existence of aliens that was presented to Mexico's Congress. "Two 1,000 year old alleged alien corpses were shown to Mexico congress yesterday, originally found in Peru," one post on X (formerly Twitter) with over 3 million views as of this writing, read.

"DEAD ALIEN BODIES presented at MEXICAN UFO CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS," another post on X read, accompanied by a screenshot allegedly captured during a Mexican congressional hearing:

A recording of the meeting was published on the YouTube channel of Mexico's Congress with the title (in Spanish) "Audiencia Pública: Fenómenos Aéreos Anómalos No Identificados en México," which, in English, means "Public Hearing: Unidentified Anomalous Aerial Phenomena in Mexico."

At the beginning of the hearing (4:54), the participants "swore to tell the truth," and after that, Jaime Maussan Flota, a Mexican journalist, television personality and ufologist, gave an introductory speech, referring to, among other topics, the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing held in July 2023 on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). The recording of the Mexico hearing is over three hours long, and the in-question "alien remains" are shown starting at 2:29:25, when Maussan claims they were recovered in Peru.

(YouTube channel Canal del Congreso México)

Jois Mantilla, a "journalist and investigator from Otromundo Comunicaciones," claims in the video to have conducted various analyses on the corpses, and the result was that they did not "match any Earth species." He said the alleged "alien corpses" were between 700 to 1,800 years old. Moreover, Mantilla encouraged others to investigate the case and confirm those findings. Importantly, the Mexican Congress did not, at any point, confirm that the presented materials originated from "aliens."

Other pictures and screenshots allegedly captured during the hearing turned up on social media. For instance, one Reddit post read, "These images were from the slides in Mexicos UFO hearing today."

We watched the video of the hearing and confirmed that the above images were indeed shown. The pictures in the post below are also authentic screenshots from the congressional hearing:

In 2015, Maussan, who reported the existence of the "Nazca mummy," led an event called "Be Witness," at which a mummified body, purportedly of an alien, was unveiled. However, Maussan's alleged "alien" discovery was later debunked, and the mummified corpse was shown to be that of a human child.

During the Mexican congressional hearing, one of the speakers was Avi Loeb, who spoke about Harvard University's Galileo Project, which was launched in 2021 with the goal of searching for evidence of extraterrestrial life by looking for any advanced technology aliens may have left behind. You can read our fact check on that topic here.

In his speech, Loeb mentioned "Oumuamua," the first interstellar object detected passing through our solar system. While it has been described as a comet, an asteroid, and even a new class of interstellar object, a paper from Harvard astronomers proposed it might be an "alien probe." However, the true nature of Oumuamua still remains a subject of debate and scientific investigation. You can read our article on that topic here.