Starlink and Ukraine: Musk Responds to Claims He Secretly Shut Down Access in Crimea

In September 2023, allegations spread online that Elon Musk secretly shut down access to Starlink — a satellite internet system operated by Musk's aerospace company SpaceX — in Crimea, Ukraine, the previous year, supposedly to prevent a surprise attack by the Ukrainian military on Russian forces. Musk later responded to the allegations in a thread on X (formally Twitter).

The claims stemmed from a CNN article published on Sept. 7, 2023, citing an excerpt from a yet-to-be-released book about Musk by author Walter Isaacson.

That same day, The Washington Post published a column written by Isaacson himself containing details similar to the CNN article. Various other reputable news outlets, including The Guardian and The New York Times, then published their own headlines about Musk allegedly telling engineers "to turn off communications network to hobble Ukraine drone attack on Russian warships."

The New York Times described Starlink as "a digital lifeline in Ukraine since the early days of the war for both civilians and soldiers in areas where digital infrastructure has been wiped out."

The CNN Article & Musk's Response

Here's an excerpt from CNN's article, which was titled, "CNN Exclusive: 'How am I in this war?': New Musk biography offers fresh details about the billionaire's Ukraine dilemma":

Elon Musk secretly ordered his engineers to turn off his company's Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to disrupt a Ukrainian sneak attack on the Russian naval fleet, according to an excerpt adapted from Walter Isaacson's new biography of the eccentric billionaire titled "Elon Musk." As Ukrainian submarine drones strapped with explosives approached the Russian fleet, they "lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly," Isaacson writes. Musk's decision, which left Ukrainian officials begging him to turn the satellites back on, was driven by an acute fear that Russia would respond to a Ukrainian attack on Crimea with nuclear weapons, a fear driven home by Musk's conversations with senior Russian officials, according to Isaacson, whose new book is set to be released by Simon & Schuster on September 12. Musk's concerns over a "mini-Pearl Harbor" as he put it, did not come to pass in Crimea. But the episode reveals the unique position Musk found himself in as the war in Ukraine unfolded. Whether intended or not, he had become a power broker US officials couldn't ignore. [...] After Russia disrupted Ukraine's communications systems just before its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Musk agreed to provide Ukraine with millions of dollars of SpaceX-made Starlink satellite terminals, which became crucial to Ukraine's military operations. Even as cellular phone and internet networks had been destroyed, the Starlink terminals allowed Ukraine to fight and stay connected.

Musk did not respond to CNN's request for comment, according to the article.

After the allegations about Starlink shutting off access in Crimea took off online, however, Musk responded on X (formally Twitter). In a series of messages, he claimed the following: (1) Starlink was never activated in the region in the first place, and therefore he never deactivated it, and (2) the Ukrainian government had asked him to activate Starlink "all the way to Sevastopol," the largest city in Crimea, and he refused to do that to avoid escalating the conflict.

The New York Times interpreted Musk's messages as a tacit acknowledgment of his intent (emphasis ours):

[...] Mr. Musk responded on his social media platform to say that he hadn't disabled the service but had rather refused to comply with an emergency request from Ukrainian officials to enable Starlink connections to Sevastopol on the occupied Crimean peninsula. That was in effect an acknowledgment that he had made the decision to prevent a Ukrainian attack.

After Musk's tweets, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tagged the billionaire in a post on X that claimed "civilians, children are being killed" because of the unavailability of Starlink's services.

The Book That Prompted CNN's Article

This is the description of "Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson on publisher Simon & Schuster's website:

From the author of Steve Jobs and other bestselling biographies, this is the astonishingly intimate story of the most fascinating and controversial innovator of our era—a rule-breaking visionary who helped to lead the world into the era of electric vehicles, private space exploration, and artificial intelligence. Oh, and took over Twitter.

The biography, as the description continued, documents two years of encounters between Isaacson and Musk:

For two years, Isaacson shadowed Musk, attended his meetings, walked his factories with him, and spent hours interviewing him, his family, friends, coworkers, and adversaries. The result is the revealing inside story, filled with amazing tales of triumphs and turmoil, that addresses the question: are the demons that drive Musk also what it takes to drive innovation and progress?

Snopes has reached out to Isaacson for further details about Musk, Starlink and the Ukraine War. This report will be updated when, or if, we receive more information.