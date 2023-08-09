Yes, Child Rapper Lil Tay Has Died

On Aug. 9, 2023, reports surfaced claiming that Claire Hope, known as controversial child rapper Lil Tay, had died. The claim was true. She was 14.

According to an Instagram post that was posted on the official account for Lil Tay that day, the circumstances surrounding her death — as well as her brother's, who also recently died per the Instagram post — were still under investigation.

The post said:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.

Multiple news outlets published full obituaries detailing Hope's life, including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Soon after reports of Hope's death started circulating on social media, Snopes readers flooded our website to determine whether they were real or a hoax.

Readers often turn to Snopes when they hear about a celebrity death to see if it's real. False death announcements are a common form of internet junk news designed to convince gullible readers to go for clickbait or fall for phishing scams.