These Celebrities Have Been Targets of Online Death Hoaxes

The list includes Julia Roberts, Joe Jackson, Demi Lovato, and Denzel Washington — just to name a few.

Published Dec 7, 2022

Celebrity death hoaxes (i.e. false rumors about famous people dying) can take many forms, such as Facebook posts sharing misleading articles with sensational headlines, or TikTok and YouTube videos purporting to break the tragic news without naming sources.

This form of junk news, designed to get gullible readers to pay attention because a famous person is involved, is often clickbait, if not an outright phishing scam. In rare cases, a false death report may be based simply on a misunderstanding, as we first explained in September 2022:

Many of the hoaxes tell an outlandish story about a famous person's death, like the time Jeff Goldblum or Tony Danza fell off cliffs (on separate occasions), or when Wayne Knight got into a car accident, or when a number of actors died while snowboarding. In the case of Queen Elizabeth II, who was around 96 years old and ailing anyway, the "news" spread months before her actual death in September 2022.

Snopes readers often alert us to dubious posts or articles spreading these false claims (you can do that via our contact page), and, in response, we publish fact checks to alert others of the misinformation. Below is a sampling of that work.

A death hoax claimed that Clint Eastwood is dead but it was not true and was simply a way to infect users with malware.

Clint Eastwood Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax

Dec 6, 2022 A network of social media accounts pushed death hoaxes for multiple celebrities, all with the ap ...
Read More
eddie murphy death hoax

Eddie Murphy Death Hoax

May 19, 2018 An old false report about actor Eddie Murphy's dying in a car crash recirculated in May 2018.
Read More
Julia Roberts is not dead despite a very sad news or extremely sad news death hoax on Facebook.

Julia Roberts Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax

Dec 5, 2022 A network of death hoax purveyors appeared to have the goal of trying to get user's devices infe ...
Read More

Kid Rock Death Hoax

Jul 4, 2017 A Facebook "prank" claimed that musician Kid Rock had passed away in July 2017.
Read More
Alan Jackson is not dead as it was all a death hoax nor was there any very or extremely sad news.

Alan Jackson Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax

Dec 5, 2022 The same people who pushed a death hoax about film actor Bruce Willis also promoted one about co ...
Read More

Demi Lovato Death Hoax

Aug 2, 2018 The pop singer is still being treated after an overdose but is alive and expected to leave the h ...
Read More
Whoopi Goldberg is but one celebrity victim of an online death hoax.

Why Are Online Death Hoaxes so Popular?

Sep 22, 2022 Celebrities, royalty, sports personalities — all have been unwitting victims.
Read More

Did Henry 'the Fonz' Winkler Die at Age 77?

Feb 8, 2019 The Fonzie character lives on -- and so does the actor who portrayed him, for now.
Read More
Online posts said there was very sad news and that Simon Cowell was dead, but it was a death hoax.

Simon Cowell Is Not Dead, Despite 'Very Sad News' Death Hoax

Dec 1, 2022 The death hoax for Cowell showed a doctored picture of former U.S. President Bill Clinton paying ...
Read More
Did Conor McGregor Die?

No, Conor McGregor Did Not Die in August 2022

Aug 5, 2022 Sooner or later, a completely unfounded death hoax is visited upon most celebrities.
Read More
Facebook posts said there was very sad news and that Bruce Willis was dead, but it was a death hoax.

Bruce Willis Is Not Dead, Despite 'Very Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax

Nov 17, 2022 The same site that pushed the Willis death hoax was doing the same for actor Dwayne "The Rock" J ...
Read More
Amy Roloff was not dead despite death hoax that said the star of Little People, Big World had died.

Amy Roloff Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Death Hoax on Facebook and YouTube

Nov 21, 2022 An obscure Facebook page falsely claimed in a video that one of the stars of the reality TV show ...
Read More

Joe Jackson Death Hoax

Jun 25, 2018 Fake news articles peddling the false claim that the Jackson family patriarch was dead followed ...
Read More
Bill O'Reilly

Bill O'Reilly Found Dead at His Long Island Home?

May 22, 2017 Reports on the death of former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly were nothing more than fake news.
Read More

Suge Knight Death Hoax

Apr 18, 2018 A disreputable web site managed to trick thousands of internet users with false claims that the ...
Read More

Bob Denver Dead (Again)

Jan 6, 2017 The Gilligan's Island actor passed away in 2005, but a widely shared image macro claims ...
Read More

Denzel Washington Death Hoax

Apr 29, 2017 Reports that the Academy Award-winning actor was killed in a drive-by shooting in New York are f ...
Read More
Reggae Artist Buju Banton

Buju Banton Death Hoax

Mar 7, 2017 An unreliable entertainment site falsely reported that reggae musician Buju Banton had killed hi ...
Read More

Reginald VelJohnson Death Hoax

Feb 16, 2017 'Family Matters' star Reginald VelJohnson is alive and tweeting.
Read More

Stevie Wonder Death Hoax

Dec 30, 2016 A report that musician Stevie Wonder was killed in a car crash in December 2016 is fake news.
Read More

Celebrity Death Hoax: WWE's 'Big Show'

Dec 26, 2016 A fake wrestling news web site claimed Big Show was killed in a car accident.
Read More
Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth Death Hoaxes Accelerated as World Awaited News

Sep 8, 2022 Soon after fake news items preempted the official announcement, the Queen died.
Read More
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Death Hoax

Sep 5, 2016 Reports that singer Miley Cyrus’ lifeless body was found by her entourage in a bathtub after she ...
Read More

George Soros Killed While Visiting His Home Country?

Nov 15, 2016 Reports that billionaire business magnate George Soros was killed while traveling to Hungary in ...
Read More
Car, Automobile, Vehicle

Did Rowan Atkinson Die in May 2021?

Jun 4, 2021 This is not the first time Mr. Bean has been "killed" by an internet rumor.
Read More

Billy Ocean Death Hoax

Oct 18, 2016 Reports that singer Billy Ocean passed away in October 2016 during a visit to South Africa are f ...
Read More
Bill Cosby jury trial

Bill Cosby Suicide Hoax

Jan 4, 2016 Bill Cosby did not kill himself in response to being criminally convicted of sexual assault.
Read More

Michael Jordan Death Hoax

Apr 23, 2015 Reports that former NBA superstar Michael Jordan has died of a heart attack are another celebrit ...
Read More

Anthony Hopkins Death Hoax

May 11, 2016 In May 2016, multiple hoaxsters claimed Anthony Hopkins had died.
Read More
Willie Nelson in front of a microphone

Willie Nelson Death Hoax

Feb 23, 2015 Country music legend Willie Nelson is not dead; he's just the target of a recirculated celebrity ...
Read More

Hulk Hogan Death Hoax

Nov 4, 2015 Pro wrestler Hulk Hogan did not take his own life in September 2015. Reports of his demise are ...
Read More

Dwayne Johnson Death Hoax

Apr 7, 2014 Reports of the death of actor Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson are not real nor new.
Read More

By Jessica Lee

Jessica Lee is Snopes' Senior Assignments Editor with expertise in investigative storytelling, media literacy advocacy and digital audience engagement.

