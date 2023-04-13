News

Do 728 Billionaires Hold More Wealth Than Half of American Households?

The wealth gap between the top earners and the bottom 50% of households in the United States has been huge.

Damakant Jayshi

Published Apr 13, 2023

(Michael Lee/Getty Images)
Image Via Michael Lee/Getty Images

Key Facts:  

  • On April 9, 2023, Robert Reich tweeted that "728 billionaires now hold more wealth than half of American households." Snopes reached out to Reich for supporting data and sources, but as yet we have not received a reply.
  • It is true that, as of the fourth quarter of 2022, 735 U.S. billionaires collectively held more wealth (a total of $4.5 trillion) than the bottom 50% of American households (a total of $4.1 trillion). (Sources: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank and Forbes.)
  • The wealth owned by the top 1% of Americans, as of the fourth quarter of 2022, totaled $43.45 trillion, as compared to $4.16 trillion owned by the bottom 50% of Americans during the same period. (Source: Federal Reserve.)

On April 9, 2023, Professor Robert Reich at the University of California, Berkeley, wrote on Twitter that 728 billionaires hold more wealth than 50% of American households.

"728 billionaires now hold more wealth than half of American households," tweeted the Friesen Professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy. "Wealth inequality is eating this country alive."

do 728 billionaires own more wealth than half of american households?

Reich, a former U.S. secretary of labor, did not respond to our request to provide the source for the figures he mentioned. (We reached out to him, twice, via the email address listed on his Berkeley page.)

While it wasn't clear where Reich got his numbers, the "728 billionaires" figure also appeared in a report from the progressive think tank the Institute of Policy Studies. "There are 728 U.S. billionaires with a combined wealth of $4.5 trillion, a 34.6 increase since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020," the Jan. 17, 2023, statement accompanying the report said. 

According to Forbes, however, as of the end of 2022 there were 735 billionaires in the United States. "The United States still boasts the most billionaires, with 735 list members worth a collective $4.5 trillion," Forbes wrote in its 2023 article about billionaires.

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, the bottom 50% of American households were collectively worth $4.1 trillion at the end of the 4th quarter in 2022. That means 735 U.S. billionaires hold more wealth ($0.4 trillion more) than the bottom 50% of American households. 

Moreover, the wealth owned by the top 1% of Americans in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve, was $43.45 trillion, compared to $4.16 trillion by the bottom 50% of the Americans during the same period. In that top category, the top 0.01% alone controlled $17.6 trillion in the period.

"Even in the midst of a pandemic recession that's rocked financial markets, just 719 billionaires have more wealth than the bottom half of Americans – at least 165 million people in 61 million households," wrote Americans for Tax Fairness and The Institute for Policy Studies – Inequality Program in a 2020 report.

Another Forbes article wrote that "collectively the billionaires on the Forbes 400 held more wealth than the bottom 64% of America." 

The wealth gap and income inequality in the United States and elsewhere often get wide coverage. 

According to the World Inequality Report 2022 from World Inequality Database, "the richest 10% of the global population currently takes 52% of global income, whereas the poorest half of the population earns 8.5% of it." 

To summarize, Reich claimed that 728 U.S. billionaires hold more wealth than half of American households, but did not cite sources. We were able to verify, with sources, a claim approximating that  namely, at the end of 2022, 735 U.S. billionaires held more wealth than the bottom 50% of American households. 

By Damakant Jayshi

Damakant Jayshi is a fact-checker for Snopes, based in Atlanta.

