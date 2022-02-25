WATCH: Eiffel Tower Lights Up in the Colors of the Ukrainian Flag

Curious about how Snopes’ writers verify information and craft their stories for public consumption? We’ve collected some posts that help explain how we do what we do. Happy reading and let us know what else you might be interested in knowing.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Feb. 24, 2022, people around the world expressed support for the Eastern European nation in ways appropriate for 2022. Turkish football fans engaged in an anti-Kremlin chant while the Taliban called for a “peaceful” resolution between the two parties.

In true French fashion, Parisians illuminated the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of the European city, with the blue and gold of the Ukrainian flag.

A video of the lighting was posted to Reddit on Feb. 25, 2022, where as of this writing it had been upvoted more than 1,300 times. Meanwhile, a 16-minute video shared by the British publication The Independent was recorded live, showing Paris’ Eiffel Tower lighting up in as a means to express the nation’s support of Ukraine.

In a Twitter post, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the light display was made at the request of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his support of Ukraine, announcing that the nation will respond without weakness to Russia’s “act of war” on its neighboring nation.

From the Empire State Building in New York City to the London Eye, social media users from around the world have posted photographs of some of the planet’s best-known monuments lit up in blue and yellow. We’ve posted a roundup of cities from around the world below:

London Eye in London, UK

Trafalgar Square in London, UK

Trafalgar Square – Central London – tonight pic.twitter.com/uD5aJxceXh — Daniel Emery (@DemeryUK) February 25, 2022

Empire State Building in New York City, US

Tonight, the Empire State Building will shine its tower lights in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/OPU1HjvNra — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) February 25, 2022

Veliko Tarnova in Bulgaria

St. George’s Hall in Liverpool, UK

Liverpool lights up St George’s Hall in the colours of the Ukraine flag. pic.twitter.com/MV7W6X070z — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) February 24, 2022

Bradenberg Gate in Berlin, Germany

GERMANY stands in solidarity with Ukraine – Brandenburg Gate lights up the Ukrainian flag pic.twitter.com/U2XHLfvSfh — Nguyen Ken (@NguyenK37230640) February 25, 2022

Mole Antonelliana in Turin

Tonight the Mole Antonelliana, the symbolic monument of the city of Turin, is colored in yellow and blue which are both the colors of the city and those of the flag of Ukraine. A sign of light, hope and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. ❤️🇺🇦 ☮️ pic.twitter.com/rgcPnUWWUr — lucapannoli (@lucapannoli) February 24, 2022

