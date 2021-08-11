Instagram Feed Errors Continue with No Word from Company

No, it’s not just you. As of Aug. 11, some Instagram users continued to report seeing errors involving a “couldn’t refresh feed” message as well as problems with the Reels functionality. “Is Instagram down?” was also a common search on Twitter. We initially contacted Instagram about the “couldn’t refresh feed” matter three days ago when we published our first report. The company has neither responded nor issued any statements on the matter.

Snopes.com independently confirmed the issues were real and only impacted some users, both on the mobile app and instagram.com in a web browser. We found no indication that he problems involved hacking, phishing, bans, or any sort of penalty resulting from a violation of terms of service. No other messages appeared for the users who were impacted.

Attempts to correct the issues included changing passwords, clearing cache and data, and even uninstalling and reinstalling the app. None of these efforts resolved the problems.

The “couldn’t refresh feed” message and Reels error involved an unknown number of Instagram users not being unable to load their main feeds or post Reels. Oddly enough, these users did not report experiencing problems with Instagram Stories, a component separate from Instagram Feed and Instagram Reels.

Below we have pasted a number of tweets that described the issues:

@instagram @InstagramComms hello, i have a problem with my account. It's saying couldn't refresh feed. I already reinstall my apps and restart my phone, but it's not working. Help, i need my account back normal again. Fix it.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Ks33ZCPcYy — Chrysolyte Thalia (@ThaliaAbigail) August 11, 2021

Anyone else having issues with Instagram Reels? Also the app keeps telling me can’t refresh feed but the feed is refreshed? Guess I’m not posting to Reels …guess I’ll have to just post it on…tik….tok… pic.twitter.com/rWQOSkkzwk — Dani The Creative (@CreatesDani) August 11, 2021

does anyone know how to fix instagram when jt says cant refresh feed? it’s been doing this for two days — dom 💫 (@guudayys) August 11, 2021

@snopes Have you guys heard back from instagram at all about the couldn’t refresh feed problem? — Boy North Music (@BoyNorthMusic) August 11, 2021

This is cool!! But… a lot of people are disappointed with @instagram right now. The latest app update did not fix the “couldn’t refresh feed” error that many of us are experiencing and no one from the company will address it. It’s been six days. @snopes — Carol Ann Schwiebert ☕️ (@And_Carol_On) August 11, 2021

We found a seemingly endless number of tweets just like these that begged Instagram for answers on the “couldn’t refresh feed” error. More can be viewed at this link. It’s unclear if Instagram is aware of the issues, as they haven’t publicly addressed the matter. However, it’s likely that they are working on a fix.

Our initial attempt to reach Instagram via its media relations department failed, so we contacted the company that owns the platform: Facebook. We will update this page if we receive any further details on the errors.