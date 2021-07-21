Taco Bell Sustains Nationwide Ingredient Shortages

If you’ve noticed a shortage of beef, hot sauce, or tortillas at your local Taco Bell, we’ve figured out why. Taco Bell had sustained a nationwide shortage of numerous ingredients across the United States, according to its website, as of mid-July 2021.

Many on social media complained about what appeared to be a shortage of staple ingredients at various Taco Bells around the country, including a lack of 10-inch tortillas, beef, chicken, and hot sauce.

taco bell employee told me there was a "national shortage of everything right now," and i have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive thru employees from now on — bryan (@CopBroughtPizza) July 19, 2021

In a banner on the top of the front page of the website, Taco Bell acknowledged the issue with an apology: “Sorry if we can’t feed your current crave. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.”

Despite social media chatter about particular Taco Bell items, the restaurant chain did not specify which ingredients were in short supply.

In the summer of 2021, we also reported on how Starbucks was facing a similar supply shortage. Restaurant chains have been affected by global supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and low supplies of key ingredients in recent months.