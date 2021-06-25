AOC Joins TikTok Under Mystery Name

On June 24, 2021, TikTok gained a new user under a mystery name: AOC.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced on her Instagram Stories that she had joined the social video platform. The video was saved and uploaded by another TikTok user:

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez said: “I have a secret. I started a TikTok account. But I haven’t told anybody what it is. I’m just lurking, waiting for my moment.” She then burst out into laughter.

As she mentioned on Instagram, AOC joined TikTok under an unknown name. She did not provide any hints regarding what the name may be.

AOC’s usage of the word “lurking” in reference to TikTok appeared to mean that she was watching videos on the platform, but had not yet posted any clips of herself.

In the past, Ocasio-Cortez has become somewhat notorious for the way she utilizes social media. Whether she’s playing video games, clapping back on Twitter, or pressing Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg with questions, she has been able to get people’s attention.

It’s not known when AOC will be revealing her TikTok name. However, we will update this story when that happens.