Back in August 2017 we reported news that an ongoing class action lawsuit meant anyone who received an automated telemarketing phone call from certain cruise companies between 2009 and 2014 could receive compensation.

The class-action lawsuit offered up to $900 to persons who received robocalls placed between 2009 and 2014 offering free cruises on the Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian cruise lines. Many people who had received such calls followed the correct procedure to report themselves as legitimate claimants, but heard nothing afterwards and received no payment.

Apparently, upwards of two million people filed claims, many of which are suspected to be fraudulent. Accordingly, the court has authorized a supplemental notice which requires claimants to supply additional information supporting their claims.

Those who filed claims should be on the lookout for emailed notices from Charvat v. Resort Marketing Group. Those notices inform claimants that the verification period has been extended until 31 May 2018, and that “even if you previously submitted a claim, you must submit additional documentation sufficient to show or explain your ownership, use or subscription of the phone number relating to your claim in order to receive money from this settlement”:

Such documentation might include (but would not be limited to) a phone bill or a copy of a relevant page of a phone directory. A satisfactory submission could also include any other type of documentation that confirms or explains the connection of the claimant to the number at issue in a manner that can be independently confirmed upon further inquiry by the Parties or the Settlement Administrator.

Be sure to read that notice in its entirety for full details.