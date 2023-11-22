7 Trivia Facts to Lighten Your Thanksgiving Dinner

The Thanksgiving holiday is here. And with it, for many people, comes an annual sit-down around turkey, mashed potatoes, and the fixings — sometimes, alongside company with which conversations are tense or unnatural.

According to a November 2023 poll by Quinnipiac University Poll, almost two-thirds of respondents said they hoped to avoid discussing politics while visiting family or friends for the upcoming holiday. With a U.S. presidential election less than a year away, consider that wish a tough one.

Nevertheless, below is a collection of non-political, non-newsy trivia items for you to sprinkle into conversations. Perhaps, during breaks from talking about the Israel-Hamas war or America's culture wars over race, guns, etc., the frivolous talking points may come in handy.

Whichever direction the Thanksgiving banter goes, we have you covered.

— This report includes contributions from Snopes staff.

1 That time 152 black cats auditioned for a role in a 1960s horror movie. How about some harmless, cat-related trivia to share? Take these photographs showing a lineup of black cats waiting to try out for a role in a 1960s horror movie. More than 150 felines – and their owners – were said to have been vying for the chance at stardom: a role in Edgar Allen Poe’s 1843 short story, “ The Black Cat ,” which was included in the 1962 film, “ Tales of Terror .”

2 Grab your tinfoil hat — Did Stanley Kubrick direct the 1969 moon landing? Even when we know they're too outlandish to be true, moon-landing conspiracy theories can be fun to entertain. Take this example: a claim that archived footage from director Stanley Kubrick showed him shooting scenes for the Apollo 11 mission, proving the entire endeavor to be fake. Was it true? Of course not. A portion of the in-question footage turned out to be behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the 2018 movie "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong.

3 The Denver International Airport once had a talking gargoyle. What's more? The robot said to flight passengers, "Welcome to the Illuminati Headquarters ... I mean, Denver International Airport." According to the DIA and the Denver Public Library, the international airport has been central to numerous conspiracy theories since its opening in 1995 – and the animatronic gargoyle was a play on those far-out ideas. An airport spokesperson told Snopes it was installed as a surprise to celebrate the airport's 24th birthday and operated by a comedian via a hidden camera.

4 Abraham Lincoln established the Secret Service on the same day he was assassinated. Historical trivia, anyone? It has been claimed that former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln established the Secret Service — whose job it is to protect the president — on the same day he was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. Though that assertion may sound too coincidental to be true, it is, in fact, true. We guess coincidences do happen.

5 "Rectal dilators" (cough, cough — "butt plugs") were once sold as headache cures. Varying in diameter from ½ inch to 1 inch and up to 4 inches long, plastic devices known as “rectal dilators” — also known as butt plugs — were devices said to have been sold in the 19th century and marketed as a cure for ailments like chronic constipation, "torpid liver" and, most surprisingly, headaches.

6 Dolphins have "bromances." To score a lady, male dolphins are said to form alliances – or “bromances” – to help one another ensure their reproductive success. They do so by playing "wingman" to their fellow pod-mates, sequestering fertile females in a cetaceous courtship of sorts.