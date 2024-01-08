Viral Video Shows Young Girls in a House on Epstein's Island?

Claim: A viral video shared in January 2023 authentically shows young girls in a house on Jeffrey Epstein's island. Rating: About this rating Unfounded

On Jan. 4, 2024, a video was shared on X (formerly Twitter), allegedly showing "very young girls" in a house on the island of the late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "One of hundreds of videos of the girls from the interior of Epstein's island," one of the Spanish-language posts captioned the viral video. As of this writing, one post with the in-question video gained more than 1.5 million views on X.

(X user @terra_cremada)

The post's description read:

One publicly released vid out of hundreds..showing these very young girls from the interior of Epstein's island. What is it they’re doing, and to what, and WHY!? WHAT ARE THEY PREPARING!??? What do you see??

Epstein was back in the news in early 2024 after a judge ordered documents unsealed in a lawsuit filed against his associate/partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein died in jail at his own hands in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking young girls. The unsealing of the documents caused a stir on social media, with various rumors appearing on the topic.

In short, we found no evidence the viral video revealed girls on Epstein's island.

We used Google reverse-image search to investigate the origins of the video and found it was shared multiple times in 2019 and 2020. For instance, one post on Reddit linked the video with actor Tom Hanks with a caption, "Man Claims Tom Hanks is a Pedophile, releases video upon death." Moreover, we found instances of the video being shared in 2019 in a Facebook post and on an online 4chan forum.

Multiple social media users also linked the video to the QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories, as well as Isaac Kappy, an American actor, musician, and conspiracy theorist.

"Video posted by actor and musician Isaac Kappy, who was found dead shortly after," a post in Portuguese shared on X in February 2023 captioned the viral video. For reference, Politifact reported in January 2023 that social media users believed "Kappy was murdered for exposing Hollywood pedophiles," and did not commit suicide as officials informed.

Finally, various social media users suggested the video was not captured in a house on Epstein's island. "It is the 5-star Hotel - Titanic Mardin Palace, a Disney hotel in Turkey for children with water parks," one X user claimed.

"This was from the Anjana hotel in Turkey," another user commented.

(X user @artandsoulpaper)

We compared the in-question video with the spa in The Land of Legends Kingdom Hotel videos and photographs shared on TripAdvisor and found they showed a similar room. However, given that we could not confirm it independently, and that a similarly looking Turkish bath could possibly be found in other hotels, we were unable to determine the exact location of the scene visible in the viral video.

All in all, because we found no evidence for the viral video being captured in a house on Epstein's island, we have rated this claim as "Unfounded."