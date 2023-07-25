Are Tweets Now Called 'Xeets'?

On July 24, 2023, claims began to spread online that a "tweet" had officially become a "xeet" after Twitter owner Elon Musk began to rebrand the social media platform as "X."
"A 'Tweet' is now officially referred to as a 'Xeet' according to X's new help center page," a Twitter post said on July 24, 2023. Attached to the post was an image that claimed to show a screenshot of X's help center page that said, "How to Xeet."
We also found a screenshot from the post on Facebook, as well as other posts on Reddit that had a screenshot of the full tweet attached. We also found unrelated posts about the claim on TikTok.
But we found no evidence that a "X help center" existed, or that a tweet was now officially a "xeet." At the time of this writing, Twitter's help center page still said, "How to Tweet." Further, when we searched "How to X" on the website, no search results appeared.
On July 24, 2023, Musk replied to a Twitter user asking what tweets should now be called because of the rebrand. Musk said tweets would be called "X's":
x's
Musk saying tweets would be called "X's" had also been reported by reputable publications like Deadline, The Hill, and the BBC. No reputable publications had reported that a tweet would be called a "xeet."
As there was no evidence that a tweet was now called a "xeet," and that no reputable publications had reported as such, we have rated this claim as "False."