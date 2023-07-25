Are Tweets Now Called 'Xeets'?

Claim: In July 2023, a tweet officially became known as a "xeet." Rating: About this rating False

On July 24, 2023, claims began to spread online that a "tweet" had officially become a "xeet" after Twitter owner Elon Musk began to rebrand the social media platform as "X."

"A 'Tweet' is now officially referred to as a 'Xeet' according to X's new help center page," a Twitter post said on July 24, 2023. Attached to the post was an image that claimed to show a screenshot of X's help center page that said, "How to Xeet."

We also found a screenshot from the post on Facebook , as well as other posts on Reddit that had a screenshot of the full tweet attached. We also found unrelated posts about the claim on TikTok .

But we found no evidence that a "X help center" existed, or that a tweet was now officially a "xeet." At the time of this writing, Twitter's help center page still said , "How to Tweet." Further, when we searched "How to X" on the website, no search results appeared.

On July 24, 2023, Musk replied to a Twitter user asking what tweets should now be called because of the rebrand. Musk said tweets would be called "X's":

Musk saying tweets would be called "X's" had also been reported by reputable publications like Deadline , The Hill , and the BBC . No reputable publications had reported that a tweet would be called a "xeet."

As there was no evidence that a tweet was now called a "xeet," and that no reputable publications had reported as such, we have rated this claim as "False."