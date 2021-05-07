Does Will Smith Have a Twin?

Actor and rapper Will Smith is also known for being a devoted family man. He frequently posts pictures of life with his children and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After he posted a picture with his siblings, some online wondered if Smith himself was a twin.

y'all made me think Will Smith had a twin — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) May 6, 2021

On May 5, 2021, Smith posted a picture on his verified Instagram account wishing his brother and sister a happy birthday, saying “My little brother & sister are 50 today!”

Smith himself is not a twin, but he has two siblings who are.

His twin siblings, Ellen and Harry, are younger than Smith by around two years. They also have an older sister named Pamela who is 57.

Given that Smith has two siblings who are twins but he himself does not have a twin, we rate this claim as “False.”