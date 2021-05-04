Did Will Smith Say He Was in the ‘Worst Shape’ of His Life?

Actor Will Smith posted a shirtless picture on Instagram on May 2, 2021, saying he was “in the worst shape of [his] life.”

On May 2, 2021, actor and rapper Will Smith shared an Instagram post that made headlines, largely because of its candor.

The 52-year-old shared a photograph of himself in shorts, and a front opened hoodie, with the caption, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

The post was shared on his verified Instagram account, and resulted in thousands of responses from fans who praised him for being candid, and even some who said he wasn’t looking all that out of shape.

On May 4, 2021, Smith shared another photograph revealing his full belly, and declaring, “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

It appears that he will be sharing his workout regimen on YouTube.

Given that this was posted from Smith’s own verified account, we rate this claim as “True.”