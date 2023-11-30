Fact Check

Is This an Official Movie Poster for the Film 'Wicked'?

The movie is scheduled to be released in November 2024.

Aleksandra Wrona

Published Nov 30, 2023

Claim:
An image shared in November 2023 showed an official movie poster for the movie "Wicked."
Rating:
Fake
Fake

About this rating

In late November 2023, an image circulated on social media, allegedly showing an official movie poster for the movie "Wicked."

"IS THIS REAL SHE LOOKS SO RADIANT IM GONNA CRY????," one X user captioned the viral image, reaching over 100,000 views.

"This edit kinda ate. Arianators are so talented," another caption of the image read on X, suggesting that the image was not an authentic poster, but rather an edited image created by a fan. "Fan made poster for Wicked: part 1" another post claimed. We also found that the poster was shared by @wickedmoviee account on X, however, the user added in a comment, "It’s a fan art, not the original one!!"

The image was fake. It was most likely first shared on Instagram on Nov. 27, 2023, by two fan accounts (@wicked_movie and @sonoarianetor), with a disclaimer reading, "it's not official, it's a fan art."

(Instagram account @wicked_movie)

Moreover, a similar fake movie poster was shared back in April 2023 by the same @wicked_movie account on Instagram.

Finally, neither the official Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) profile on X nor any other reputable source shared the in-question movie poster.

All in all, because the image did not show an official movie poster for "Wicked" the movie, we have rated this claim as "Fake."

A deadline.com article about the movie reported that it's a two-parter. While "Wicked: Part One" was scheduled to be released worldwide on Nov. 27, 2024, the studio was "moving up Wicked Part Two to November 26, 2025." IMDb's description of the movie "Wicked: Part One" read:

The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Sources

Kroll, Justin. “‘Wicked Part Two’ From Universal And Jon M. Chu Moves Up A Month To Thanksgiving 2025.” Deadline, 20 June 2023, https://deadline.com/2023/06/wicked-part-two-universal-jon-chu-moves-thanksgiving-2025-1235420679/.

Wicked: Part One. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Marc Platt Productions, The Araca Group, Universal Pictures, 2024.

