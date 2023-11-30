Is This an Official Movie Poster for the Film 'Wicked'?

Claim: An image shared in November 2023 showed an official movie poster for the movie "Wicked." Rating: About this rating Fake

In late November 2023, an image circulated on social media, allegedly showing an official movie poster for the movie "Wicked."

"IS THIS REAL SHE LOOKS SO RADIANT IM GONNA CRY????," one X user captioned the viral image, reaching over 100,000 views.

"This edit kinda ate. Arianators are so talented," another caption of the image read on X, suggesting that the image was not an authentic poster, but rather an edited image created by a fan. "Fan made poster for Wicked: part 1" another post claimed. We also found that the poster was shared by @wickedmoviee account on X, however, the user added in a comment, "It’s a fan art, not the original one!!"

The image was fake. It was most likely first shared on Instagram on Nov. 27, 2023, by two fan accounts (@wicked_movie and @sonoarianetor), with a disclaimer reading, "it's not official, it's a fan art."

(Instagram account @wicked_movie)

Moreover, a similar fake movie poster was shared back in April 2023 by the same @wicked_movie account on Instagram.

Finally, neither the official Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) profile on X nor any other reputable source shared the in-question movie poster.

All in all, because the image did not show an official movie poster for "Wicked" the movie, we have rated this claim as "Fake."

A deadline.com article about the movie reported that it's a two-parter. While "Wicked: Part One" was scheduled to be released worldwide on Nov. 27, 2024, the studio was "moving up Wicked Part Two to November 26, 2025." IMDb's description of the movie "Wicked: Part One" read: