Claim: A viral video posted on June 14, 2023, showed Ukrainian Armed Forces training child soldiers. Rating: About this rating Miscaptioned

In mid-June 2023, social media users, including  First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the U.N.  Dmitriy Polyanskiy , shared a video that allegedly showed proof that child soldiers were recruited in Ukraine to fight against Russia. Although the video is authentic, it does not show Ukrainian Armed Forces training underage soldiers.