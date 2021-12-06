Did Trump Send This Phallic Christmas Card in 2021?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sent out a 2021 "Winter White House" Christmas card with phallic imagery and omitted a picture of his son Barron among photos of Trump family members.

In early December 2021, former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in a Christmas card with a festive and quite phallic design. The image was shared heavily by left-leaning and anti-Trump social media accounts. The @duty2warn Twitter account claimed: “Yes, this is real.”

Occupy Democrats executive editor Grant Stern also tweeted that it was real:

Stern later apologized and deleted the tweet:

I got punked by a Twitter trend :-) So, to stop the trend, I deleted this tweet. With apologies was a parody. https://t.co/wJtQ8DbMZS pic.twitter.com/v4KL7kWfd1 — Grant Stern is vaxxed (@grantstern) December 6, 2021

Some pointed out that Trump’s youngest son Barron was missing from the card. Others simply wanted to know if it was genuine:

However, no, this was not an official holiday item from the Trumps. It was a joke created and distributed by someone other than the Trump family whose identity we have not yet established. CNN journalist Daniel Dale, among others, also debunked the fake card.

It’s unclear if Trump has multiple Christmas cards for different purposes, but BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh did find one of Trump’s real Christmas cards that was for sale in 2021:

Sardarizadeh also tweeted about the fake card and the real one:

Plenty of blue tick accounts are currently spreading a fake "Donald Trump Christmas card" (left), which is so obviously made up. The real one (right) is available to purchase on the former president's website. pic.twitter.com/TToXx93rOE — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 6, 2021

The picture of Trump wearing the outfit came from a photograph that was captured before a banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.

This was far from the first time that something untrue about Trump was shared on Twitter.

For example, in 2017, Twitter users claimed that while Trump was president, a picture showed that he impatiently dumped a box of fish food into a koi pond while visiting Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. However, he was simply following Abe’s lead. Further, a video from former U.S. President Barack Obama’s 2016 visit to Vietnam showed a similar situation. In the clip, Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was shown dumping her food in the same fashion as Trump.

Also in 2017, Twitter users posted about how Trump purportedly “bullied” a child at the White House Easter Egg Roll. It all started when a boy asked for Trump to sign his hat. Trump signed it and then threw the hat back in a playful fashion. From one camera angle, it appeared he didn’t return to the hat to the boy, which led to the tweeting by people who claimed he “bullied” the kid. However, a second angle showed that the hat toss did end with the item being returned to the same boy.

In sum, no, the phallic Christmas card with Trump’s face was not an official item. It was simply a gag.