In Jan. 2024, a post circulated on the Facebook page SpaceX Fanclub, claiming that Tom Brady turned down a $1 billion deal with Nike, citing his refusal to collaborate with "woke" companies. As of this writing, the post had accumulated 980 reactions 332 comments, and 88 shares. "Let the idiots go for the money. It won't do them any good when their times up," one Facebook user commented. "Good for him," another added.

However, this claim was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The SpaceX Fanclub's profile says, "We post SATIRE, nothing on this page is real." Moreover, the pinned comment linked to an article published by Esspots with the title, "Breaking: Tom Brady Refuses $1 Billion Handshake with 'Woke' Nike, "I Don't Work With Woke Companies." It read:

Breaking: Tom Brady Refuses $1 Billion Handshake with 'Woke' Nike, "I Don't Work With Woke Companies" In a move that has sent shockwaves through the worlds of sports and business, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has publicly rejected a lucrative $1 billion offer from Nike. The iconic sports figure cited his unwillingness to associate with what he perceives as "woke" companies as the primary reason for his decision. This unprecedented move by Brady, a household name known for his record-breaking career and lucrative endorsements, raises significant questions about the intersection of politics, personal beliefs, and brand partnerships in today's highly charged cultural climate.

The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Welcome to the US page of Esspots (A Subsidiary of SpaceXMania.com specializing in Satire and Parody News), your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America. Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire. On this page, you can expect to find all sorts of hilarious stories and parodies about US politics, culture, and society. From outrageous conspiracy theories to outlandish political stunts, we've got it all covered.

According to analyses conducted with AI-detection tools Zero GPT and GPTZero, the text of the article was 100% AI-generated.

