Did Trump Tweet 'Thicc Latinas Will NOT Be Deported'?

Claim: Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted a tweet that said, "Thicc Latinas Will NOT Be Deported." Rating: About this rating False

In August 2023, a social media user claimed that former U.S. President Donald Trump had posted a racy tweet, reading, "Thicc Latinas Will NOT Be Deported."

(Twitter user @Evan_ss6)

This alleged tweet from Trump, who is running again for president in 2024, had been circulating on social media at least since 2017.



Moreover, we found numerous websites selling T-shirts and hoodies with the phrase "Thicc Latinas will not be deported" and Trump's face next to it.

(Google search screenshot)

But the tweet wasn't authentic. We did not find it on the official @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, and no reputable news websites reported on the former U.S. president posting that tweet. In fact, it's not difficult to forge a Trump tweet, as various websites exist that let users insert any claim into a pre-existing template:

(www.kapwing.com)