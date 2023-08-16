Fact Check

Did Trump Tweet 'Thicc Latinas Will NOT Be Deported'?

"Roses are red, cocaine is snorted, thicc latinas will not be deported," one user captioned a screenshot of a tweet allegedly posted by Trump.

Aleksandra Wrona

Published Aug 16, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted a tweet that said, "Thicc Latinas Will NOT Be Deported."
False
False

In August 2023, a social media user claimed that former U.S. President Donald Trump had posted a racy tweet, reading, "Thicc Latinas Will NOT Be Deported." 

This alleged tweet from Trump, who is running again for president in 2024, had been circulating on social media at least since 2017.
 

Roses are red, cocaine is snorted
Moreover, we found numerous websites selling T-shirts and hoodies with the phrase "Thicc Latinas will not be deported" and Trump's face next to it.

But the tweet wasn't authentic. We did not find it on the official @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, and no reputable news websites reported on the former U.S. president posting that tweet. In fact, it's not difficult to forge a Trump tweet, as various websites exist that let users insert any claim into a pre-existing template:

