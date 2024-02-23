'Emperor's New Groove' Reboot To Star Dwayne Johnson and Pete Davidson?

Claim: A live action movie remake of the Disney cartoon “The Emperor’s New Groove” is being developed with Dwayne Johnson as Kronk and Pete Davidson as the emperor Kusco. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Feb. 19, 2024, a Facebook post from the page YODA BBY ABY claimed that a live action remake of the Disney cartoon "The Emperor's New Groove" was being released starring Dwayne Johnson and Pete Davidson.

The post , which had more than 17,000 likes, and had been shared almost 6000 times as of this writing, showed the two actors in costume, with Johnson as Kronk, and Davidson as the emperor Kusco. The post also claimed the movie would be released in August 2024.

The caption read:

EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE LIVE ACTION!!!

Stand ready for a hilariously revamped adventure with Disney's live-action "The Emperor's New Groove," hitting theaters August 2024, featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the lovably brawny Kronk and Pete Davidson as the outrageously egotistical Emperor Kuzco. Prepare for a rollercoaster of laughs, unexpected friendship, and wild antics in a story that proves it's never too late to change your ways. Don't miss this comedic spectacle where ancient empires collide with modern humor in an epic quest for groove!

However, the above claim was fabricated and there is no evidence that such a movie is being made. If this were the case, there would have been mainstream news coverage and a Disney promotional campaign involving the main stars. There is also no evidence on Johnson or Davidson's IMDb pages that they will be starring in such a film.

A Google reverse-image search also yielded no authentic sources for the video. Disney's website also did not have the live action film on its upcoming movies slate.

Many online assumed the claim was real, with many Facebook users commenting that they would watch it.

However, the post originated from a Facebook page that is satirical in nature. YODA BBY ABY describes everything it posts as satirical. According to its Facebook introduction : "I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Given that this disclaimer is on the page, and that people have been commenting believing it to be real, we rate this claim as "Originated as Satire."

This is not the first time we have fact-checked posts from this page. Previously, a post promoted a fake poster for a "Die Hard" reboot supposedly starring John Krasinski.