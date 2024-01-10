Is Violet from 'The Incredibles' Getting an Abortion in Upcoming Sequel?

On Jan. 6, 2024, Mouse Trap News published an article positing that Violet, the starring daughter of "The Incredibles" animated film franchise, would be getting an abortion in an upcoming sequel, according to an "internal source." The rumor was completely fabricated, and intended as clickbait. It was posted on the TikTok account of Mouse Trap News, and gained more than 133,100 views and 15,800 likes, at the time of this writing.

The article began:

BREAKING: Violet Has an Abortion in The Incredibles III Disney is continuing to make bold choices with movies. In fact, here we talk about the most unhinged Disney films coming out in 2024. Chemo and Abducted are by far the wildest ones. Of course, who could forget Woody being buried with Andy when he dies in Toy Story 5, which we reported on here. Now, Disney is making arguably to boldest approach yet by tackling abortion and teen pregnancy with Violet in The Incredibles III.

Later, the article claims an official statement was released, which stated that:

“Abortion and teen pregnancy is a touchy subject. However, we feel it’s necessary to tackle it in one of our films. The Incredibles III is the perfect outlet as it shows how loving and supportive a family can be during this tough decision. While it may seem controversial, it’s important to show that women have a choice.”

This claim was not a factual recounting of real-life events. If such a rumor had any basis in reality and was actually leaked ahead of an upcoming film, it's likely that a reputable source such as Disney or Pixar themselves would have addressed it. Mouse Trap News describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

Besides the claim itself lacking any evidence to back it up, there is also no evidence that a third installment of "The Incredibles" is in the making.

We've previously reported on similarly false claims originating with Mouse Trap News, such as that Disney would be drug testing Disney World visitors, and that Moana is Disney's first transgender princess.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.