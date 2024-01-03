Is Disney World Drug Testing Guests?

On Dec. 27, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article positing that Disney World was now drug-testing all guests over the age of nine. They claim that four out of 10 adults at the resort are under the influence of "various drugs," making the theme parks "more dangerous" and "less family-friendly." The article began:

Disney World Now Drug Testing All Guests, Leading to Bans Disney World is known as a place for families to go and have fun. However, recently, there has been a rise in adults going to Disney without kids. This is why Disney added the one-child policy, which we reported on here. However, there has been another issue plaguing Disney World and that is drugs. Because of this Disney World is now drug testing guests when they enter their parks, leading to many bans.

The story, posted on the Mouse Trap News TikTok account, racked up 1,700,000 views and 110,200 likes, as of this writing.

According to the article, guests who take drugs for their trip to Disney World report that they do this to "improve their experience," and that some rides are better when you're under the influence. The article claims that Disney World has the use of "rapid" drug testing technology that can produce results within seconds after guests stick their finger in a device.

However, this article was written entirely for satirical purposes and was not a factual recounting of any real-life events. Mouse Trap News describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

According to the Disney World website, guests are not allowed to smoke marijuana, tobacco, or any other substances, but it does not say that guests will be tested for substances. The policy states:

Smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is not permitted at any time. For the comfort of all Guests, Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are smoke free. The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas.

We've previously debunked other claims originating with Mouse Trap News, such as that Disney was removing Trump from the Hall of Presidents ride, and that Disney was eliminating all lines from its rides.

