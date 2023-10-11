'Maui's Tattoo Shop' Coming to Disney's Magic Kingdom?

On Sept. 14, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming that "Maui's Tattoo Shop" would be coming to the Magic Kingdom theme park located in the Walt Disney World Resort:

Maui’s Tattoo Shop Coming to Magic Kingdom Disney is always looking for fun and new ways to appeal to their customers. Whether it’s by removing the drinking age or the tasting experience on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, there are many ways to give guests more of what they want. That’s exactly what Disney is doing by adding Maui’s Tattoo Shop inside the Magic Kingdom.

The website also promoted the claim in social media posts, including a TikTok video that had over 1.8 million views at the time of this check:

We also received mail from Snopes readers asking about the claim.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Mouse Trap News isn't a real news site. On its About page, the website says that every story on its website is fake:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

We've previously fact-checked other satirical claims from Mouse Trap News about Disney World — for example, that the resort had begun selling park tickets for pets.

