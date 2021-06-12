France Is Sending Over a Second Statue of Liberty

Ahead of Independence Day in 2021, France is sending a second, smaller Statue of Liberty to the United States.

Lady Liberty is getting a little sister ahead of July 4, 2021. A replica of the Statue of Liberty will begin the journey from Paris, France, to New York City in June 2021, as a symbol of French-American friendship.

The new statue stands at under 10 feet, a sixteenth of her much bigger and older sister’s size, and it is made of bronze. She is based on an 1878 plaster model by the French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi, who was the creator of the original statue, and was installed outside a museum in France in 2011.

On July 1-5, she will be on Ellis Island, facing her sister on Liberty Island. She then will be moved to the French ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C., where she will be on display from July 14 — France’s Bastille Day — until 2031.

The French Embassy tweeted about the new statue’s voyage:

Bonjour, #Liberty2021 🗽!

TODAY an original #Bartholdi will begin a voyage from PARIS ➡️ NYC ➡️ DC! 135 years after the arrival of the #StatueofLiberty in New York, this statue is a symbolic renewal of 🇫🇷🇺🇸 friendship.

Follow her journey with us this summer!#vivelaliberty pic.twitter.com/DFmDQJ19Xz — French Embassy U.S. (@franceintheus) June 7, 2021

The Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation also tweeted that tickets were available to view the smaller statue in early July:

Lady Liberty’s little sister is on her way to NYC! 🗽 She will be on Ellis Island July 1st through July 5th. Want to take a trip to visit this historic statue? Book your tickets via @StatueCruises at https://t.co/3bFz5BUpzJ!

Special thanks to @franceintheus! #ViveLaLiberty 🇫🇷🇺🇸 https://t.co/m3p16NsDVx — Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation (@StatueEllisFdn) June 11, 2021

On June 8, 2021, the U.S. Embassy in France shared a video of a crane lifting the statue up:

Miss Liberty sur le parvis de @LeCnam lève l'ancre🗽 ! Cette réplique en bronze de 500kg et de 3m de haut met le cap sur Washington D.C. 🚢, en passant par Ellis Island où elle fera une pause d'une semaine en face de sa grande soeur. #ViveLaLiberty, vive l’amitié 🇺🇸-🇫🇷! pic.twitter.com/aN3EWJmGhq — U.S. Embassy France (@USEmbassyFrance) June 8, 2021

The statue will begin its transatlantic voyage by sea on June 19, when it will leave from a harbor in Normandy, and arrive in New York after nine days.

Fun fact: The original Statue of Liberty was initially a different color.