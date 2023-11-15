Did Roseanne Barr Receive a $1B Offer from CBS to Create a New Sitcom?

On Nov. 14, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article claiming that comedian Roseanne Barr received a $1 billion offer from CBS to create a new sitcom for the television network:

Breaking: Roseanne Barr Receives $1 Billion Offer from CBS to Create a New Sitcom In a move that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, CBS has reportedly extended a jaw-dropping offer of $1 billion to none other than the irreverent and iconic comedian, Roseanne Barr. The lucrative deal is not for a return to the screen as an actress but rather for Roseanne to flex her comedic prowess in a new sitcom, marking what could be one of the most substantial investments in the history of television.

In November 2023, the story appeared on a Facebook page associated with SpaceXMania's Facebook account, SpaceX Lovers. We found comments under the post that indicated people believed the story was real, sharing excitement about the show. "Go for it Roseanne," one person commented.

However, some people commented the SpaceXMania article was satire. They were right. SpaceXMania describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.

The article also featured a "Satire" label above its headline.

We've previously fact-checked other satirical claims from SpaceXMania about Barr, like one article that claimed comedian Tim Allen would join Rosanne Barr on a new Fox morning television show.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.