Tim Allen to Join Rosanne Barr on New Fox TV Show?

On Nov. 11, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article positing that Tim Allen, comedian and actor best known for his role on the ABC sitcom "Home Improvement" and for being the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" franchise, would be joining Rosanne Barr on a new Fox television morning show. The article began:

Breaking: Tim Allen to Join Roseanne Barr in Her New Fox Show In a surprising and exciting development in the world of television, beloved comedian and actor Tim Allen is gearing up to join forces with Roseanne Barr in her new Fox show. The announcement has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, promising a comedic collaboration that brings together two iconic figures known for their humor, wit, and cultural impact.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Barr does not have a new show on Fox, and therefore Allen will not be "joining" her. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category “SATIRE” are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles.

The article was posted on Facebook, garnering 64,000 likes and 4,600 comments at the time of this writing.

Allen has expressed his politically conservative views in the past, aligning him in some ways with Barr, although he strongly opposed the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and considers himself an "emotionally liberal guy."

Two days after the above article posted, SpaceXMania published another story claiming the same.

