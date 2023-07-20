Were 19,000 Doctors Indicted for 'COVID-19 Crimes'?

On July 16, 2023, Real Raw News published an article claiming that 19,000 doctors had been indicted for crimes related to COVID-19:

19,000 Doctors Indicted for Covid Crimes The next time you need an annual physical, you may have to schedule an appointment with the receptionist at Guantanamo Bay. There are approximately one million practicing physicians in the United States, and the United States Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps is holding sealed indictments on about 19,000 of them—general physicians, specialists, surgeons, emergency room, and urgent care staff.

We found posts about the claims on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

The story wasn't real. Real Raw News is a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature. The website's About page includes the following disclaimer:

Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.

We've previously fact-checked other satirical claims from Real Raw News, including whether the U.S. military had sentenced former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney to hang to death.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.