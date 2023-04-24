No, the US Military Did Not Sentence Liz Cheney To Hang to Death

Advertisment:

Claim: The U.S. military sentenced former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney to hang to death. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In late April 2023, several websites known for publishing unreliable information posted a "news" story asserting that former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was sentence by a military tribunal to hang. Those websites were: Before It's News, the Adina Kutnicki Zionist & Conservative Blog, The Digital Soldier Press on Rumble, Israel National News on Substack, and Best News Here (among others).

The story originated with an April 23 post on Real Raw News:

Military Sentences Liz Cheney to Hang to Death Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall of the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps asked an all-female panel to find Liz Cheney guilty of treason after she all but confessed to betraying her oath of office and threatened to have her people murder the admiral and his family. He delivered a scorching statement painting Cheney as a depraved, bitter woman whose hatred of the U.S. Constitution rivaled her father's, and whose unjustifiable animus for President Trump prompted her to commit election fraud and, later, spitefully chair a committee that failed to shame or criminally indict Trump.

This story was not based on real-life events. Real Raw News, which routinely publishes fictional, conspiracy-themed "news" articles, describes its own content as follows:

Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.

We note that none of the websites name above as having regurgitated the content bear a "satire" label.

As for Liz Cheney, she was still alive and tweeting on April 24, the date Real Raw News claimed she was scheduled to be hanged: