Did a Police Trainer Say Police Have the ‘Best Sex’ After Killing Someone?

A prominent police trainer said police have the "best sex ... in months" after they've killed someone.

Although the quote about sex is accurately transcribed, we don't know the context surrounding it. Statements made by a law enforcement official and Grossman in news articles on the subject indicate that the remark may have been taken out of context and was originally part of a longer statement about the various ways people react to the adrenaline rush following a violent encounter.

In early May 2021, Snopes readers asked about a comment made by a man described in social media posts as “top police trainer” Dave Grossman. A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Grossman is a prolific speaker at police training seminars, and heads a company called “Killology Research Group.”

A remark Grossman made during a lecture in 2015 gained widespread attention on social media in April 2021, nearly one year after the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked massive racial justice protests nationwide.

Why do we have a systemic problem with law enforcement? Because trainers like Dave Grossman tell them that one of the “perks of the job” is that after you fight with or shoot a suspect you will have “the best sex” you’ve had in months. pic.twitter.com/kMtVzXzNKN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2021

These comments were pulled from a 2015 lecture by Grossman, parts of which were filmed and included in the 2016 documentary film “Do Not Resist,” which details the increased use of military hardware and tactics by local police departments in the U.S.

Grossman’s comments included in the documentary sound like they were pulled from a martial arts movie. At one point he said: “You fight violence. What do you fight it with? Superior violence. Righteous violence. Violence is your tool. Violence is your enemy. Violence is the realm we operate in. You are men and women of violence. You must master it. Or it will destroy you.”

The film then cuts to another part of Grossman’s speech in which he states:

“Look I’ve been on the road for 18 years, people know me, they trust me. I get a depth of information, I ask questions other people won’t ask.” The video then cuts again to Grossman saying this:

Cop says, ‘Knock down drag-out fight, cuffed ’em and stuffed ’em. Finally get home at the end of the shift, and?’ Cop says, ‘Gun fight. Bad guy’s down, I’m alive. Finally get home at the end of the incident, and?’ They all say, ‘The best sex I’ve had in months.’ Both partners are very invested in some very intense sex. There’s no a whole lot of perks that come with this job. You find one, relax and enjoy it.

Because the entirety of Grossman’s remarks aren’t included in the film, we don’t know what led up to this statement. We reached out to Grossman for comment via contact information on his Killology Research Group website, but have not yet received a response.

The resurfacing of those comments prompted the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police to cancel a training session given by Grossman for local police chiefs in the metro Detroit area, which was set for late May 2021.

In a Detroit Free Press article on that cancelation, Robert Stevenson, director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, said that according to the information available to him, the clip of Grossman talking about sex was taken out of context to misleadingly make it look like Grossman was glorifying killing, stating:

“Some people can’t eat, some people binge eat, some people can’t sleep. … And he said at the end of it … sometimes it affects their sex life,” Stevenson told the newspaper. “One person even said they had the best sex ever. So he’s trying to emphasize the adrenaline of what happens” when someone kills another person.

Grossman told the Washington state newspaper the Spokesman-Review in June 2020 that he instructs police officers to prepare for the psychological impact in the event that they do kill someone.

“As a result of what we do, there is a chance that people will die, and if you haven’t recognized that, we haven’t recognized that possibility … your mind has got to be prepared to live with what your body has to do,” Grossman told the Spokane paper.