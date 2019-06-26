In late June 2019, social media users circulated an image with a false claim that it represented a large crowd that month in attendance at a 2020 re-election campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump in Orlando, Fla.



That is not an image of Trump’s campaign rally in Orlando. It’s a screenshot from video footage of Raptors fans celebrating the team’s historic NBA win on June 13, 2019. The footage was shot by photographer Toby Guu and shows Raptor fans celebrating in the streets after the win. Guu posted the video to his Instagram page four days prior to Trump’s Orlando rally.

According to local news reports, just under 20,000 people attended Trump’s Orlando rally. Days earlier, “thousands” of Raptors fans flooded into the street to celebrate the team’s win against the Golden State Warriors, bringing them their first championship victory (we found no specific figures on those crowds).

This isn’t the first time an image of a large crowd has been misappropriated to give the misleading impression it depicts a massive Trump rally. In May 2019, social media users shared an image of the crowd gathered for the Woodstock music festival in 1969, falsely claiming it was a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.