Tucker Carlson and Oliver Anthony File $10M Lawsuit Against Fox News?

On Aug. 30, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article claiming that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer Oliver Anthony were partnering to sue the cable network for $10 million:

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Partners with Oliver Anthony in $10 Million Lawsuit Against Fox News It seems the world has truly turned on its head, or perhaps we're all stuck in a fever dream from which we might never awaken. In the latest twist in the never-ending, drama-laden saga that is cable news, former Fox News golden boy, Tucker Carlson, is rumored to be partnering with blue-collar sensation Oliver Anthony for a bombshell $10 million lawsuit against their common adversary, Fox News.

The claim spread after "Rich Men North of Richmond" was discussed at the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate held on Fox News on Aug. 23, 2023. In a YouTube video posted to his channel on Aug. 25, 2023, Anthony later said it was "funny" seeing his song mentioned at the debate. "I do hate to see that song being weaponized," he said. "I see the right trying to characterize me as one of their own, and I see the left trying to discredit me, I guess in retaliation."

The SpaceXMania article was not a factual recounting of real-life events. On the website's Disclaimer page, SpaceXMania described some of its articles as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that some of the articles on this website are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.

If Anthony and Carlson were teaming up to sue Fox News, it would be reported by reputable news and entertainment publications. We found no such reporting at the time of this writing.

We've previously fact-checked other online rumors about Anthony, such as the claim that he had turned down an offer to perform at the next Super Bowl and instead would perform for free.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.