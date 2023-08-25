Did Oliver Anthony Turn Down $100K To Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl?

On Aug. 24, 2023, The Dunning-Kruger Times published an article positing that singer Oliver Anthony, whose internet hit song "Rich Men North of Richmond" had just topped the Billboard Hot 100, turned down a lucrative offer to perform at the next Super Bowl:

Oliver Anthony Turns Down $100K to Sing the National Anthem: "I Sing That Song For Free" Oliver Anthony continues to surprise his fans. After turning down offers of as much as $8 million for a recording deal, the meager farmer from South of Richmond accepted an offer to play the National Anthem at next year's Super Bowl. There's just one catch: he's not taking any money.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

The Dunning-Kruger Times is part of a network of websites and social media accounts known collectively as America's Last Line of Defense.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.