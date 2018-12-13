Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say ‘Under Capitalism, Man Oppresses Man. Under Socialism, It’s Just the Opposite’?

It seems a little unlikely that a 29-year-old would be the originator of an "old Soviet joke" several decades old.

By Arturo Garcia
Published 13 December 2018
Image via Shutterstock

Claim

Newly elected Democratic Party Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "'Under capitalism, man oppresses man. Under socialism, it's just the opposite.'"

Rating

Misattributed About this rating

Origin

The political opposition’s fixation with incoming Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York continued in December 2018 with the online sharing of a graphic that attempted to link her to a quote whose origins have been disputed.

The graphic, first posted a month earlier, showed a black-and-white picture of the congresswoman-elect alongside the phrase “Under capitalism, man oppresses man. Under socialism, it’s just the opposite.”

The meme was subsequently spread by a Facebook page listed for musician Ted Nugent, with the addition of the caption “Do not shut this woman up. This shit is gold”:

We consulted Ocasio-Cortez seeking comment but have yet to hear back. However, not did we find no record of her having made such a statement, the phrase itself is a misstated version of a much older phrase with unclear origins.

The original version — “Under capitalism man exploits man. Under socialism it’s just the opposite.” — has long been attributed to economist John Kenneth Galbraith, who passed away in 2006. But it has also been described in other accounts as an “old Soviet joke” or a “wry Russian joke,” including in Jules Archer’s 1977 book Police State: Could It Happen Here? — published 12 years before Ocasio-Cortez was born:

As we have previously chronicled, Ocasio-Cortez has been particularly targeted by mockery and false claims about her.

