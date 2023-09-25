Fact Check

Michelle Obama Once Called Harvey Weinstein a 'Wonderful Human Being' and 'Good Friend'?

"He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse," the first lady once said during prepared remarks delivered in the White House.

Jordan Liles

Published Sep 25, 2023

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks as production executive Harvey Weinstein, actor Whoopi Goldberg, actor Blake Lively and others listen during a workshop for high school students from DC, New York and Boston about careers in film production Nov. 8, 2013 at the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Image Via Alex Wong/Getty Images
Claim:
Former first lady Michelle Obama once thanked Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and called him "a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."
Rating:
Correct Attribution
Correct Attribution

About this rating

On Sept. 24, 2023, the @iluminatibot account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video that appeared to show former first lady Michelle Obama thanking disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and calling him "a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."

With so many deepfake videos making the rounds these days, some users may have wondered if she had actually said these words.

However, this was no deepfake, nor is the claim brand new. In fact, we addressed it before in a 2020 fact check. It's true that Mrs. Obama delivered these remarks about Weinstein. Her speech took place in front of a group of students during the Careers in Film Symposium on Nov. 8, 2013. Weinstein helped to organize the event. At the time, U.S. President Barack Obama was in the first year of his second term in the White House.

According to an official White House transcript and video, the former first lady mentioned Weinstein by name as follows:

MRS. OBAMA: I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day. (Applause.) Harvey. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse. And the fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen for all of you should say something not about me or about this place, but about you. Everybody -- we are here because of you. 

Whoopi Goldberg, Naomie Harris, Ryan Coogler, David Frankel, Blake Lively -- all of us are here because of you. And of course, my dear friend Gayle King is here. We are here because of you. So let's welcome everybody here. (Applause.)

Several years later, following explosive reporting from The New York Times and The New Yorker, Weinstein was twice convicted of rape and sexual assault in courts of law. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York in 2020 and an additional 16 years by a Los Angeles court in 2023.

According to The Hill, on the day of the White House event, Weinstein said words to the students that perhaps have a much more striking meaning following his convictions for sex crimes: "I never let anybody tell me no, even the White House."

Sources

Evon, Dan. "How to Spot a Deepfake." Snopes, June 8, 2022, https://www.snopes.com/articles/423004/how-to-spot-a-deepfake/.

Farrow, Ronan. "From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein's Accusers Tell Their Stories." The New Yorker, Oct. 10, 2017, https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/from-aggressive-overtures-to-sexual-assault-harvey-weinsteins-accusers-tell-their-stories.

Goodin, Emily. "Weinstein Holds Court at White House." The Hill, Nov. 8, 2013, https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/189734-weinstein-commands-white-house-for-film-event/.

"Harvey Weinstein | Producer, Actor, Writer." IMDb, https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0005544/.

Herstik, Lauren. "Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years for Los Angeles Sex Crimes." The New York Times, Feb. 23, 2023, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/23/us/harvey-weinstein-sentence-los-angeles.html.

Kantor, Jodi, and Megan Twohey. "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades." The New York Times, Oct. 5, 2017, https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/05/us/harvey-weinstein-harassment-allegations.html.

Ransom, Jan. "Harvey Weinstein's Stunning Downfall: 23 Years in Prison." The New York Times, Mar. 11, 2020, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/11/nyregion/harvey-weinstein-sentencing.html.

"Remarks by the First Lady at Careers in Film Symposium." The White House, Nov. 8, 2013, https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/realitycheck/node/243706.

Tsioulcas, Anastasia. "Harvey Weinstein Will Likely Spend the Rest of His Life in Prison after LA Sentence." NPR, Feb. 23, 2023, https://www.npr.org/2023/02/23/1158207425/harvey-weinstein-los-angeles.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default