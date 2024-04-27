Michelle Obama Once Called Harvey Weinstein 'Wonderful Human Being,' 'Good Friend' and 'Powerhouse'?

Claim: Former first lady Michelle Obama once thanked Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and called him "a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

On April 25, 2024, a conservative user on X (formerly Twitter) named Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) posted a video appearing to show former first lady Michelle Obama thanking disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and calling him "a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."

This was no deepfake video, nor was it fake in any other way. Snopes previously addressed this claim in a 2020 fact check.

It's true Mrs. Obama delivered these remarks about Weinstein. Her speech took place in front of a group of students during the Careers in Film Symposium on Nov. 8, 2013. Weinstein helped to organize the event. At the time, U.S. President Barack Obama was in the first year of his second term in the White House.

According to an official White House transcript and video, the former first lady mentioned Weinstein by name as follows:

MRS. OBAMA: I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day. (Applause.) Harvey. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse. And the fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen for all of you should say something not about me or about this place, but about you. Everybody -- we are here because of you. Whoopi Goldberg, Naomie Harris, Ryan Coogler, David Frankel, Blake Lively -- all of us are here because of you. And of course, my dear friend Gayle King is here. We are here because of you. So let's welcome everybody here. (Applause.)

Several years later, following explosive reporting from The New York Times and The New Yorker, Weinstein was twice convicted of rape and sexual assault in courts of law. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York in 2020 and an additional 16 years by a Los Angeles court in 2023.

On April 25, 2024 — the same day the video of Obama and Weinstein was reposted — Weinstein's conviction in New York was thrown out by the state's highest court. The court determined that Weinstein did not have a fair trial because the trial judge allowed testimony about allegations not involved in the case, The Associated Press reported.

According to The Hill, on the day of the White House event, Weinstein said words to the students that perhaps have a much more striking meaning following his convictions for sex crimes: "I never let anybody tell me no, even the White House."