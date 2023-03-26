Fact Check

This Is Not a Real Photo of the Pope in a Puffy Coat

We will soon be drowning in AI-generated deepfake images.

David Emery

Published Mar 26, 2023

(Reddit)
Image Via Reddit
Claim:
A viral photo showing Pope Francis in a white puffer jacket is authentic.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

Context

The image was computer-generated using an artificial intelligence (AI) app.

On March 25, 2023, a photo that appeared to show 86-year-old Pope Francis out and about in a fashionable, white puffer jacket went viral on social media. 

pic of the pope in a puffy coat

As many who saw it suspected, it turned out to be a deepfake image created via artificial intelligence (AI). It originally appeared on Reddit in the r/midjourney subreddit. Midjourney is an app that generates images from natural-language prompts (much like DALL-E, another well-known AI image-generating app). Many Midjourney experimenters share their creations in the subreddit. The image above was part of a gallery comprising four different views of the pope in a puffy coat.

March 2023 was something of a breakout month for AI-generated deepfakes. Mid-month, former U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he expected to be arrested soon in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush-money case prompted a flood of deepfake images on social media positing imaginative scenarios surrounding such an arrest. 

By David Emery

David Emery is a Portland-based writer and editor with 25 years of experience fact-checking rumors, hoaxes, and contemporary legends.

